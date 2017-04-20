ScoopWhoop founder joins probe, records statement

Suparn Pandey. Photo: Twitter Suparn Pandey. Photo: Twitter

The co-founder of ScoopWhoop, Suparn Pandey, Wednesday joined the probe in connection with a sexual harassment case registered against him, and appeared before the investigation officer (IO) at Vasant Kunj (south) police station. Sources said Pandey appeared before the IO five days after the police issued him a notice. A former employee of the company had registered an FIR against Pandey, alleging that she was sexually harassed by him. Sources said Pandey arrived at the station around 9.45 pm and left after an hour.

Additional DCP (south district) Chinmoy Biswal told The Indian Express, “We called him for questioning after an FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation). He had applied for anticipatory bail, and the court directed us to issue a pre-arrest notice five days ago,” Biswal said. Sources said Pandey submitted some documents with the police after recording his statement.

The complainant, who left the company earlier this year, had alleged that “the sexual abuse and harassment was abetted by others”. She also alleged she was “subjected to extremely inappropriate comments and lewd remarks” by Pandey. In an official statement, the company had said that “ScoopWhoop has an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC)”.

“The complaint was forwarded to the ICC immediately on receipt and the same is being inquired as per law,” the company had said.

