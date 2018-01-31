School van overturns in Mangolpuri, five kids injured

The vehicle hit a divider The vehicle hit a divider

As many as 21 children had a narrow escape Tuesday morning when their school van hit a divider in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri after the driver lost control of the vehicle. While police arrested the man for rash driving, he was later released on bail. “The vehicle was ferrying students of a government school when it hit the divider. Passersby rushed towards the vehicle, caught the driver and handed him over to us. The children who sustained minor injuries were taken to a nearby hospital and discharged after first aid,” a police officer said.

Residents of the area heard the children screaming for help and rushed to their rescue. Passersby said it took time to pull out children one by one as they were tightly packed inside the van. Of the five children taken to the hospital, three were discharged after first aid, police said. “Some children lost consciousness on impact. We were worried as the children could have been suffocated,” police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App