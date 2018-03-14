School says kirpan issue was solved in 10 minutes

BJP legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (Soirce: Twitter/ManjinderSSirsa) BJP legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (Soirce: Twitter/ManjinderSSirsa)

A day after MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that five Sikh students, who had gone to take the Class X board exam, were asked to remove their “kada” and “kirpan”, the school said the matter was resolved within 5-10 minutes, and the students took their exam.

Secretary of the society that runs Tagore International School Vasant Vihar, Deepak Kumar, said it was the school’s duty to ensure the “safety and security” aspect.

“As we felt that it was not right, we spoke with the authorities of the school from where the children were from. They said it was a part of the natural system and that they forgot to inform us earlier. They said they would take responsibility and subsequently, within 5-10 minutes, the children were allowed to write the exam,” said Kumar. The children were from Guru Harkishan Public School.

Sirsa said that the act showed lack of respect and awareness of Sikh religious symbols and demanded action from Lt Governor Anil Baijal. According to Kumar, the situation arose since there is no clarity from the CBSE. “The actual problem is that there is no clarity on behalf of CBSE on the rules,” said Kumar. The CBSE said it has not received any complaint on the matter.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App