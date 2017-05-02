School of thought

Hall of Nations at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. (File photo) Hall of Nations at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. (File photo)

Ankon Mitra

Hexagramm Design, Delhi

My childhood was filled with books, and our trips to the book fairs at Pragati Maidan were a pilgrimage. We associated the form of the Hall of Nations with the place where we could get books. At the time, I didn’t know anything about its structural merits. When it was built, it was avant-garde for its time. Now, I try to see things that are avant-garde for these times. The building gives you the confidence to push for new ideas, and its geometry was so pronounced, very different from the regular box buildings everywhere. We need better laws that take into account our modern buildings.

Sriraam P

Final year student, Thiagarajar College, Madurai

I’ve never seen the Hall of Nations and it’s not a focus in our study of architecture either. While we all know it was an iconic building and part of India’s modern heritage, we have never been sensitised to it. Most of our textbooks are all about European buildings. If architectural theory, based on Western ideas, is taught for three-four semesters, Indian architecture is taught only for one. We are rarely taught processes. Our traditional buildings are deeply connected to the culture of the people and, if you don’t understand the tathparium (symbolism), one can’t appreciate it.

Abin Chaudhuri

Abin Design Studio, Kolkata

In college, we are taught architecture and structure separately, but when you begin practice, you realise that you cannot separate the two. The Hall of Nations influenced Indian architecture in presenting the importance of structure. Usually, when you design a building, you go to the structural engineer for support. In the Hall of Nations, it’s the reverse idea. It showed how structure can influence architecture. That’s why this building will always be iconic in understanding architecture as a whole.

Manish Gulati

M:OFA Studios, Delhi

While studying architecture in Ahmedabad, what fascinated me was not only the aesthetics of Indian modernist buildings but also the brutal quality of architecture that came out from this one material — exposed concrete. Once in the profession, I realised that concrete, with all its beauty, is also one of the most challenging materials. It requires meticulous planning, extreme care doing casting, and it still could have unpredictable results. Being from Delhi, I never saw as many examples of it and the only one that always stood out was Hall of Nations, with its mammoth scale, and yet the concrete cast was as intricate as fine crochet. To achieve that thin framework in concrete at that scale, with budget and time of 22 months, is not only an engineering feat but also a skill that is on a decline.

Yogesh Chandrahasan

WeBe Design Lab, Chennai

As a student of School of Architecture and Planning, we had visited Pragati Maidan. Built during the 1970s, the Hall of Nations, as a pillar-less structure, fascinated me. It was contextual and had a blend of culture and technology.

