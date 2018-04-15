School admission: Man told to pay Rs 25,000 for faking EWS status

The minor — in his plea filed through his father — had said the school did not pass a speaking order for not mentioning his name in the list for nursery admissions in the 2018-19 academic session. (Representational Image) The minor — in his plea filed through his father — had said the school did not pass a speaking order for not mentioning his name in the list for nursery admissions in the 2018-19 academic session. (Representational Image)

The Delhi High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on a businessman involved in using forged documents to get his eldest son admission under the EWS quota, in Chanakyapuri’s Sanskriti School in 2013-14. Justice Rekha Palli imposed the cost last week after the man’s counsel requested withdrawal of his younger son’s plea against the school’s order denying him admission. The school had denied admission on the ground that he cannot be given points under the sibling category for general quota, as his elder brother’s candidature under the EWS category stands cancelled due to forgery committed during admission.

“I am imposing cost of Rs 25,000 for your conduct,” the judge said, allowing the counsel of the four-year-old boy to withdraw the plea. The minor — in his plea filed through his father — had said the school did not pass a speaking order for not mentioning his name in the list for nursery admissions in the 2018-19 academic session.

However, the school said that since his elder brother’s admission stands cancelled, the boy cannot be given siblings points. It also said it had already given admission to another boy on that seat. The HC had then stayed the other boy’s admission, and had directed the school to inform the candidate that his admission would remain subject to the outcome of the present petition. After last week’s development, the court directed the school’s counsel to inform them that they can go ahead with the other child’s admission. The issue of fraudulent admission came to light when the father sent an application on January 3, 2018, to the principal, requesting change of residential address from a slum in Chanakyapuri to RVG, UPSC Academy, Safdarjung Enclave. He also sought change of category of his elder child’s admission from EWS to general category due to change in income status.

The businessman posed as a slum dweller — akin to the film, ‘Hindi Medium’ — to secure his son’s admission. The boy is presently studying in Class III. Preliminary examination of the documents submitted by the applicant was then forwarded to Directorate of Education (DoE). A DoE enquiry revealed that the family never lived in a slum near Chanakyapuri. The school then lodged an FIR against the parents on March 15. Later, on the basis of the DoE report, the school cancelled his elder son’s admission.

“However, keeping in view the academic interest of students and in order to provide the parents adequate time to seek admission in other private unaided/aided/government school for their ward, the head of Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri, is directed to allow the minor boy to continue in school up till July 1, 2018, under general category, if the parents so desire, and make a request to this effect in writing in school,” the DoE report said.

