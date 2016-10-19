SC turns down plea by Rohini landowners

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a batch of petitions to let original landowners take back possession of plots earmarked under the 1981 Rohini Residential Scheme.

A bench led by Justice J S Khehar ordered for setting aside all orders passed by the Delhi High Court in favour of the original landowners, who had queued up to get their land back.

The bench asked the Delhi Development Authority to produce a copy of this order in all matters pertaining to land acquisition relating to the Rohini Residential Scheme, pending before the High Court, for vacation of similar interim directions.

“… in case the applicants have re-entered possession… they shall vacate the said land and hand over its possession forthwith to the DDA,” held the bench.

