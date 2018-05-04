SC to DDA: Why did you decide to amend Master Plan

A bench comprising Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta observed that the situation in the capital on account of pollution, water scarcity and traffic congestion seems to have reached an “irreversible” situation. A bench comprising Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta observed that the situation in the capital on account of pollution, water scarcity and traffic congestion seems to have reached an “irreversible” situation.

A Supreme Court bench, monitoring the ongoing sealing drive in the capital, Thursday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to explain why it had decided to amend the Master Plan and give more Floor Area Ratio (FAR) to commercial complexes in 112 markets.

A bench comprising Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta observed that the situation in the capital on account of pollution, water scarcity and traffic congestion seems to have reached an “irreversible” situation. It also said that the Delhi government will have to take steps in this regard.

On the move to increase FAR, the DDA said this was for the 112 shopping areas where government had permitted dual use of buildings in 1962, and where the ground floor was meant for commercial purposes and first floor for residential areas.

But the court said if this was allowed, huge construction could come up in Delhi and the DDA cannot “wish it away”.

