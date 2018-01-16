SC stays contempt proceedings against ADJ, asks her to tender an apology

Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Delhi High Court order initiating criminal contempt and departmental inquiry against a judicial officer. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice D Y Chandrachud had a personal interaction with Additional District Judge Kamini Lau and asked her to tender an unconditional apology in the Delhi High Court.

The HC had on December 22, 2017, ordered initiation of contempt and inquiry proceedings against Lau, taking exception to alleged objectionable words used in four applications moved by the ADJ seeking expunction of adverse remarks passed by a single judge bench of the High Court during the hearing of appeals arising out of her judgments.

Lau, in her appeal, had said that the higher courts “should judge the judgments and not the judge”. The CJI interacted with the ADJ, saying he used to be the Chief Justice of the High Court and knew the judicial officers more than anybody else.

Lau said she would have withdrawn the objectionable words had it been been pointed out during the proceedings before the High Court. “I had no intention whatsoever to undermine the majesty of law and the words used were unintentional,” she said, adding that she would file the affidavit tendering an unconditional apology in the High Court as asked by the top court.

Earlier in the day, Justice A M Khanwilkar, who was part of the three-judge bench, recused himself from hearing the ADJ’s appeal.

