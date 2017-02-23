SC raps UPSIDC for non-payment of money to Delhi’s civic body

The court was hearing a plea of Buffalo Traders Welfare Association filed way back in 1996. The court was hearing a plea of Buffalo Traders Welfare Association filed way back in 1996.

The Supreme Court on Thursday took strong note of non-refund of Rs 3.7 crore by UPSIDC to the Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for 14 years and warned the Uttar Pradesh agency that its top official may be sent to jail. The court was hearing a plea of Buffalo Traders Welfare Association filed way back in 1996. The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) then had taken a plot of land from UPSIDC for establishing a slaughter house but had later returned its possession. However, the money paid to the UPSIDC for the plot was not returned.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Despite taking back the possession of the plot by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC), the principal amount of Rs 3.7 crore has still not been refunded.

“We hereby direct the UPSIDC to issue a cheque of Es 3.7 crore to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) within one week,” a bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said.

The bench said UPSIDC’s Managing Director will have to appear in person if the cheque is not honoured and said “you have kept the money for 14 years and do not want to pay even the principal amount. We will send him (MD) to jail.”

The apex court said it would deal with the interest part later and made it clear to the counsel for UPSIDC to pay the principal amount within a week. Earlier, the court had granted four weeks to UPSIDC to file objections to the prayers made in the interlocutory application.