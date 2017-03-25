SC orders CBI probe into girl’s death on Expressway almost 20 months later

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

Almost 20 months after a 22-year-old BA student was reportedly killed when the car in which she was travelling in, with her friends, met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway, the Supreme Court Friday ordered a CBI investigation into her death after her family alleged that she had been murdered.

“It is apt to mention that the medical report mentions that the injuries suffered by the victim do not rule out a homicidal assault. The report also reflects that the injuries may be due to striking of edged heavy blunt weapon during inter-personal violence,” noted a bench led by Justice Dipak Misra. Arguing for the mother, senior lawyer V Shekhar and advocate Nishant Anand said there had been no proper investigation and that effort was being made for some unfathomable reason to treat it as an accident.

At this, the court underlined that the investigation was initially with Noida Police but it had to be transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch over inaction by the former. The lawyers claimed that the material evidence had been destroyed by the accused, who have some influence and, therefore, it is a fit case to assuage the feelings of an anguished mother.

“We direct the CBI to investigate into the crime and file the status report within three months,” said the bench.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now