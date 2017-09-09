SC denies interim bail to Unitech promoter

Supreme Court of India (File) Supreme Court of India (File)

The Supreme Court Friday declined to grant interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra in connection with a case of alleged forgery lodged by certain buyers of its housing projects in Gurgaon. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it will consider the question of interim bail to the Unitech promoter only after he furnishes details of the projects and buyers — to whom money had to be refunded — and deposits in the court registry a part of the sum that was needed to refund the investors.

CJI Misra told Chandra, “You have to refund the money by the end of the financial year.”

The court appointed advocate Pawan C Aggrawal as amicus and asked him to submit details of those seeking refunds, people who had booked plots and those seeking flats. The bench clarified that the home buyers who were seeking refunds will be given money on pro-rata basis and those wanting flats will be given the same.

The counsel appearing for Chandra said he had complied with all the conditions and deposited the amount directed by the court. The bench, however, refused to give any reprieve and said it will consider all these issues on the next date of hearing, September 15.

Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra had moved the apex court against the August 11 order of the Delhi High Court denying them interim bail. Five buyers of the Unitech’s Anthea Floors Wildflower Country project, led by some Delhi residents, had filed a complaint for registration of FIR against the company in 2015. More complaints over the same project followed and these were clubbed with the FIR.

Both promoters sent to 7-day custody

A Delhi court sent the two Unitech promoters to seven-day police custody in connection with the three FIRs for allegedly cheating home buyers in its Greater Noida projects. Metropolitan Magistrate Mayuri Singh remanded Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra till September 15 after the police sought their custodial interrogation to probe the cheating cases.

