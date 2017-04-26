SC ban on vends near highways: Some liquor outlets open, but customers yet to return

At Gurgaon’s Sector 29 on Tuesday. Source: Manoj Kumar At Gurgaon’s Sector 29 on Tuesday. Source: Manoj Kumar

Almost a month after the Supreme Court prohibited the sale of liquor within 500 metres of national and state highways, 15 outlets in Gurgaon’s Sector 29 began serving alcohol Tuesday. Over 25 outlets had received a green signal from the excise commissioner, Chandigarh on Monday.

The relief order was given to the outlets after considering results of the re-measurements by a special committee.

However, officials at the outlets reported low footfall on Tuesday. Most blamed “lack of awareness” among the clientele about the latest developments.

Many admitted that they too needed some time to get back on their feet, after remaining closed for almost 25 days. “A lot of outlets had closed down for good and they will take a while to become functional. A lot of work needs to be done to put things back in order,” said Rahul Singh, head of the National Restaurant Association of India’s (NRAI), Haryana Chapter.

Officials at the outlets, which remained open during this period, said the footfall had only marginally increased from the “barely 1 per cent of the usual” that they experienced during the ban. Some said they would consider “campaigns” or “marketing schemes” to bring people back.

Managers and owners at the outlets claimed they hope the footfall will be normal “by Wednesday or Thursday”, as news spreads “through the press or word of mouth”.

Pubs in CyberHub, meanwhile, still have to wait for the final verdict of the excise commissioner, Chandigarh.

