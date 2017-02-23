SBI ATM in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar dispenses Rs 2,000 notes issued by ‘Children Bank of India’

Fake notes of Rs 2,000 which were dispensed by an SBI ATM. Fake notes of Rs 2,000 which were dispensed by an SBI ATM.

A man who had gone to withdraw money from an ATM in southeast Delhi’s Sangam Vihar ended up with four notes of Rs 2,000 with “Children Bank Of India” and “Churan Lable” written on them.

Two people who work for Brinks India Private Limited, responsible for refilling the ATMs, are being questioned in connection with the incident.

The SBI Wednesday issued a statement saying they have a very robust system in place to monitor the quality of notes, and added that an investigation is underway. A spokesperson for the bank said the possibility of fake notes being dispensed by their ATMs is very remote and they suspect the “involvement of some miscreants with mischievous intent”.

Police said that during investigation, the notes were found to be “children’s playthings available at toy shops”.

Watch What Else Is making News

The incident took place on February 6 when Rohit Kumar, who works as a customer care executive at a call centre in Chhatarpur, had gone to withdraw cash from the SBI ATM in Sangam Vihar. Kumar, who had Rs 8,425 in his account, got four notes of Rs 2,000, which had “Churan Lable” written on them in place of the official watermark. The notes also had “PK” written on them in place of the RBI stamp, while the top of the notes read “Bhartiya Manoranjan Bank” and “Children Bank of India”. It also said: “I promise to pay the barer (sic) 2,000 coupons.”

Kumar informed police as well as the the security guard at the ATM. A sub-inspector who came to attend the PCR call also withdrew money from the ATM and received a fake note. “There have been no other complaints so far,” police said.

Police later scanned CCTV footage and identified the last person who had come to refill cash at the ATM. “A custodian of Brinks India Private Limited has been called for questioning. We are investigating if he had any role in the case,” said DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya.

The custodian, however, denied his involvement during questioning. Meanwhile, SBI said they have shared all details with the police. “This ATM has reportedly been sealed by Delhi Police for further investigation. Footage obtained from the ATM has been handed over to the police. The bank is examining the notes in all other ATMs handled by the same custodians and replenished by the same agency,” said an SBI spokesperson.

He said the notes are processed through latest machines. “All notes received by the bank and to be dispensed by the bank, either through its ATMs or its branches, are processed through the latest state-of-the-art note sorting machines,” he said.