Presents Latest News

Satyendar Jain questioned by ED in PMLA case

Jain’s statement has been recorded under the PMLA by the investigating officer of the case, said sources. The PMLA case was registered by the ED in August last year on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 12, 2018 3:48:39 am
Satyendar Jain questioned by ED in PMLA case Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)
Top News

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Delhi Health and Power minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case registered against him. This is the second time the minister has been questioned in the case.

Sources said that Jain arrived at the ED office in the morning and was questioned through the day. He was last questioned in the case a week ago.

Jain’s statement has been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the investigating officer of the case, said sources. The PMLA case was registered by the ED in August last year on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI complaint had said that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. It had registered a case against him, his wife and four others on charges of money laundering. The CBI has also questioned him in the case earlier.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 11: Latest News