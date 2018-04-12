Satyendar Jain questioned by ED in PMLA case

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Delhi Health and Power minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case registered against him. This is the second time the minister has been questioned in the case.

Sources said that Jain arrived at the ED office in the morning and was questioned through the day. He was last questioned in the case a week ago.

Jain’s statement has been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the investigating officer of the case, said sources. The PMLA case was registered by the ED in August last year on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI complaint had said that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. It had registered a case against him, his wife and four others on charges of money laundering. The CBI has also questioned him in the case earlier.

