Satyendar Jain meets LG Anil Baijal after he returns file on DTC fare reduction

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has returned the file on the Delhi government’s proposal to slash by 75 per cent fares on DTC and cluster buses prompting the Transport Minister Satyendar Jain to meet him. In the meeing, Jain is believed to have apprised the LG as to why the government has proposed the steep reduction in bus fares. This is the first proposal which has been objected by the new Lt Governor and sent back to the AAP government for reconsideration.

Last month, the Kejriwal government had announced reduction in fares of DTC and cluster buses to encourage people to use public transport. The file was recently sent to LG for his approval.

“The LG has returned the file to government asking it to reconsider its proposal after Finance Department had raised some objections,” an official said.

Had Baijal given his nod, the bus fares would be Rs 5 in non-AC DTC and cluster buses while Rs 10 would be in air-conditioned buses for one month on a trial basis.

According to the official, Finance Department had raised some objections on proposal, citing poor financial condition of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

“The government gives financial assistance in crores of rupees to DTC and if it faces loss, the government will definitely help the state bus agency,” another official said.