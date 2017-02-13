After theft at Satyarthi’s house, they shifted homes, got new Aadhaar cards to evade arrest

Police at Satyarthi’s home. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Police at Satyarthi’s home. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

IN THE four days since they burgled three houses in Kalkaji, including that of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, the three brothers shifted homes and made new Aadhaar cards with fake addresses to evade arrest.

Police said the three had stolen jewellery and valuables worth lakhs of rupees and had decided to sell them gradually.

After committing the thefts, they split up and took two houses on rent in Sangam Vihar’s gali number 5 and 6.

“Rajan, along with his wife and child, shifted to a two-room house that they took for rent for at Rs 4,000 per month. The other two brothers, along with their father, shifted to another house nearby,” police sources said.

Police said the family of nine used to stay in a single house. None of the other family members were involved in the robbery, they added.

One of the landlords, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express that he rented his two-room set to Rajan just two days ago and said he did not know of his criminal past.

“He (Rajan) said he was staying in a house in gali number 12 and submitted an Aadhaar card as proof. But the card was fake,” he said. The landlord added that on Saturday night, police raided his house and picked up Rajan.

Another landlord who rented his house to the other brothers, Vinod and Sunil, said, “They had come to me through a neighbour. They submitted their ID proofs and said they were staying in gali number 7, and wanted to shift to a bigger house. So I gave them two rooms in my building for rent at Rs 1,500 each per month. They gave me Rs 1,000 as advance and said they would pay up the rest within a week.”

The accused have changed five houses within two years.

Police said the accused used to live in the jhuggis near Aravali Apartments. When the jhuggis were cleared in 2006, they shifted to Sangam Vihar.

The brothers also told police that they knew the area well as they had lived there since they were born.