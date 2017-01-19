Satluj-Yamuna Link canal row: SC says parties can’t flout decree passed by it

The Supreme Court Wednesday said that its 2004 order on constructing the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal cannot be flouted and that it is the “headache” of the parties, including states of Punjab and Haryana, to ensure its implementation.

“We will not allow the decree passed by this court to be flouted and it has to be implemented. How the decree is being implemented is the headache of the concerned parties,” observed a bench of Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy.

The remark came as the bench issued notices to Punjab and Union government, seeking their replies to an application moved by Haryana for implementation of the 2004 decree, that obligates Punjab to complete construction of the canal in its territory pursuant to a pertinent agreement.

However, Punjab has decided to carry on with the construction, compelling Haryana to seek a fresh court order. Meanwhile, the central government submitted that the court’s order on Presidential Reference last year was made in “advisory jurisdiction” and it did not nullify the 2004 law passed by the Punjab government to terminate the agreement on construction of the SYL canal.

“Unless that Act is set aside, nothing much can be done. The advisory jursidiction does not take away the effect of the Act,” said Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who represented the Centre.

To this, the bench said it will look into the issue when it hears the matter in detail. Senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, appearing for Punjab, said the Centre should intervene among the states involved in the dispute and sort out the issue.

“We would file the reply once the Centre has filed its reply on Haryana’s plea. Centre should behave like elder arbitrator and settle the issue once and for all,” said Jethmalani.

On his part, senior advocate Jagdeep Dhankar, appearing for Haryana, urged the court to implement its “specific directions” by invoking Article 144 of the Constitution. After the report by the empowered committee headed by the Union Home Secretary, it appears that the status quo is maintained but now the court should invoke its jurisdiction, the counsel said. He also relied upon the Supreme Court (Decree and Orders) Enforcement Order 1954 to plead for complying with the directions.

“The decree stands no doubt…what about the action of denotification of land (by Punjab)? Why did you not challenge that? As reports suggest the land has been denotified and mutation has been restored to original land owners, though there is no physical change. What we are trying to know whether that part of action would be challenged separately,” asked the bench. Haryana’s counsel responded that the action has already been stayed.

At this, the court asked the Union government to file its response to Haryana’s plea by Friday. It told Punjab to furnish its response within three weeks, declining its plea to adjourn the matter after the Assembly elections to enable new government to take stand on the matter. The court posted the matter for consideration on February 15.