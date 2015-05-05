Satish Upadhyay takes stock of crop loss in Outer Delhi

Upadhyay visited Bakhtawarpur, Palla, Hamidpur, Narela, Bankner, Ghogha, Dariyapur and Qutubgarh.

Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay visited several villages and took stock of damage to crops, as part of an exercise dubbed by the party as ‘Direct Dialogue’ with farmers.

Upadhyay attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for playing with the sentiments of farmers.

“After talking to farmers, I am of the view that they have suffered about 50 per cent crop loss and it is regrettable that the Delhi government is playing with the sentiments of the farmers instead of paying compensation. The Central government has already extended the limit of compensation but the state government, by announcing a slab for compensation, has let the farmers down. The government has also delayed the survey for assessing the damage,” he said.

“Villagers complained about patwaris of the Delhi government demanding money for survey work. They also raised issues of unscheduled power cuts, the sorry state of affairs at health centres as well as shortage of buses and teachers in schools,” he said.

Upadhyay visited Bakhtawarpur, Palla, Hamidpur, Narela, Bankner, Ghogha, Dariyapur, Qutubgarh, Punjab Khor, Gram Mazra and Begampur villages, among others. MP Ramesh Bidhuri, national secretary R P Singh, former MLA Kulwant Rana, general secretary Rekha Gupta and Ashish Sood were among those who accompanied him.

