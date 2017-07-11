Sanskrit teacher ‘slapped by boy’s parents for denying admission’ in south Delhi

Vashisht sustained a cut near his ear and his spectacles were broken. The school called police and filed a written complaint. Vashisht was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. (Representational image) Vashisht sustained a cut near his ear and his spectacles were broken. The school called police and filed a written complaint. Vashisht was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. (Representational image)

A Sanskrit teacher at a government school in the city was beaten up Monday evening, allegedly by the parents of a student. The incident took place at the Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSS) at Aya Nagar in south Delhi.

The teacher, Manoj Vashisht, who is also the admission in-charge at the school, was beaten up because he said the boy is not eligible for admission to Class XI. The boy had cleared Class X from an open school and did not have the required marks.

Additional DCP Chinmoy Biswal (south) said, “We received a PCR call around 5 pm regarding the assault on the teacher. A case has been registered under sections 186, 153, 332, and 34 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.”

Narrating the incident, Principal V K Kaushik said, “According to a circular from the government, students from open school who have below 55 per cent cannot be given admission. On Monday, one of the boys had come seeking admission. Vashisht explained to him that the school cannot admit him. The boy left. But a while later, he returned with his parents, who slapped Vashisht.”

Vashisht sustained a cut near his ear and his spectacles were broken. The school called police and filed a written complaint. Vashisht was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, teachers at the school once again raised the issue of their security. Teachers have been demanding better security on school premises ever since Mukesh Kumar, a teacher at a school in Nangloi, was stabbed to death by two of his students in September 2016.

Both were arrested. According to police, the students committed the act “in a fit of rage” after one of them was rusticated for low attendance, getting into numerous fights with other students and causing trouble for teachers.

“We had given 22 suggestions to the government on how they could ensure security for teachers. The government did not do anything. The security in schools is not enough; even those employed (to ensure security) are not capable of handling such situations,” Ajay Veer

Yadav, general secretary of the Government School Teachers Association, said.

A government official said, “It was unfortunate that such an incident had taken place. We will look into the matter.”

In another incident in January this year, a 44-year-old senior Delhi government school teacher was allegedly confined inside a school washroom for around 15 minutes by an unidentified student, who later demanded “sexual favours” from her on the pretext of releasing her.

