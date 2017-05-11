Sanjay Singh releases photos of foreign tours in response

Sanjay Singh (right) remained silent on the allegations of discrepancies in foreign funding. Archives Sanjay Singh (right) remained silent on the allegations of discrepancies in foreign funding. Archives

Responding to the allegations levelled by estranged party colleague Kapil Mishra over foreign tours made by five senior AAP leaders, former Punjab state-incharge Sanjay Singh released photographs of his tours to Russia, the United States of America and Nepal to back his clarification that they were for either party-related work or personal engagements.

“There have been questions around foreign tours of AAP leaders. Political leaders of all parties go abroad but our foreign tours are being shown as an anti-national act. There are photographs that will show what exactly I was up to in these countries. Let me begin with the nearest foreign country — Nepal, where I went with Somnath Bharti right after the earthquake. These are pictures of us working in the villages of Nepal,” Singh said, after a brief description of his formative years and family background.

“Sambit Patra of the BJP last night alleged we are anti-nationals. I have been seeing news reports that claim I have three bungalows of Rs 5 crore each. Will anyone care to come and see that I live in a rented house. Why don’t the investigating agencies put heaven and earth together to investigate all our activities,” Singh claimed. “As for the Russia trip, that was for a family friend’s wedding and the tickets were sponsored by them.”

Singh also showed photographs of his tours to Vancouver and Canada as part of AAP’s overseas fund generation campaign. “We do not need a certificate from the BJP of our honesty. BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari and the entire BJP approaches the Elect-ion Commission to cancel the registration of our party. Why? Do they think this country is their fiefdom?”

Singh, however, remained silent on the allegations of discrepancies in foreign funding and the foreign tours of the four other AAP leaders named by Mishra.

