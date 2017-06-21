Sanjay Singh meets L-G Anil Baijal over AAP office space

AAP leader Sanjay Singh AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh Tuesday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to demand an office space for the party, days after the AAP wrote to Baijal alleging that the notice sent to the party by its own PWD — asking them to pay Rs 27 lakh for “illegally occupying” the Rouse Avenue building — was done as a result of officers being “openly threatened by the BJP”.

A party spokesperson said, “Singh met the L-G and put forth the party’s demand that we should get an office”. The spokesperson added that the BJP, “which got three of 70 seats” in the Assembly and the party that “made you the Delhi L-G”, has “seven offices and yet no one asks questions about it”. He further said the Congress has no MLA in Delhi, but has four offices.

In the letter — signed by party leaders Ashutosh and Sanjay Singh — the AAP said “this is the first time in India that a party, with a majority of 67 of 70 Assembly seats, has no space for a party office. All efforts are being made to empty this party’s office.”

