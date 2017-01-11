Sanitation workers protest in east Delhi: No salaries for months, unable to feed our children

Garbage dumped by safai karamcharis on the road in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area, Tuesday. Prem Nath Pandey Garbage dumped by safai karamcharis on the road in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area, Tuesday. Prem Nath Pandey

“I got this job after my husband died. I thought it will keep my children in school, but now I am struggling to put meals together for them,” says 40-year-old sanitation worker Laxmi, protesting outside the East Delhi Municipal Corporation headquarters on Tuesday — the sixth day of the sanitation workers’ strike over non-payment of salaries since October.

A contractual employee of the corporation, Laxmi works in ward 243, Nand Nagri, under the EDMC and earns about Rs 9,000 a month. “I travel about 10 km to reach Nand Nagri every day. I did this without salary for two months, but I can’t even afford bus fare now. My children were sent back from school because their fee is delayed by two months,” she says.

Like her, Shashi Bala, too, is awaiting her salary. But she wants a solution not just for sanitation workers, but also for doctors and teachers under the EDMC. “The government has released money for us, but we have to think about everyone,” she says.

Beldar Prem Chand says, “I have a daughter in a government medical college. I cannot ask her to stop her education just because my salary stopped. I borrowed money from someone who kept my ATM card as ‘security’. Once I get my salary, I will pay him back, with interest.” Chand claims more than 50 per cent of class IV employees of the corporation have been living like this.

Many safai karamcharis say they have had to borrow from neighbours and relatives just to keep their homes running. They also wonder why the government and the MCD office bearers do not anticipate strikes, despite such situations recurring for the last two years. The three MDCs are led by the BJP, while funds are released by the AAP government.

“This is the fifth time in the last two years that we have been forced to leave work and assemble here. Every time my salary is late, I fall behind on rent and tuition fee for my children. Even the grocery store refuses to give utilities on credit now,” Savitri, an EDMC safai karamchari, says.

“Why can’t civic authorities go to the state government in advance, so that the city does not suffer like this,” she adds.

Meanwhile, despite EDMC’s claims that safai karamchari unions had been convinced to call off the strike, some unions continued to be off work. EDMC commissioner Mohanjeet Singh said on Tuesday that 1,400 metric tons of garbage had been picked up in night cleaning operations. But as of Tuesday evening, several parts of east Delhi remained strewn with garbage.