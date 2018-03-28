Delhi: Sanitation workers gherao Civic Centre, demand pay

Hundreds of sanitation workers Tuesday gheraoed the Civic Centre, blocking officials’ movement for more than two hours. North DMC mayor Preety Agarwal said the standing committee meeting was delayed by an hour because of the blockade.

A sanitation worker, Mukesh Bagdi, said, “There are hundreds of workers who have more than Rs 5 lakh due in arrears and have not been paid for a decade now. We will not stop our agitation till our demands are met.” Several sanitation workers of the North corporation have been sitting on a dharna outside corporation’s office for a week now.

Agarwal said, “The workers’ demands are genuine. They have not been regularised, but we don’t have money. The Delhi government should support us financially so we can do something for the workers.”

