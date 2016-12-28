Sanitation in capital has seen no improvement: LoP in SDMC

South Delhi Municipal Corporation South Delhi Municipal Corporation

Discussions on the budget revisions for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation began Tuesday, with the Congress alleging that mandatory functions of the civic body have seen the biggest shortfall in expenditure.

Leader of Opposition Farhad Suri said sanitation in the capital has seen no improvement and only Rs 106 crore of the budgetary provision of Rs 800 crore for the current fiscal has been spent.

Suri said that post-trifurcation in 2012, the SDMC had aspired to become a loan-free civic body, but it still owes the government over Rs 458 crore.