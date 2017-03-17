Sangam Vihar: Stray dogs help nab man who killed wife

Nargis was stabbed multiple times by her husband Nargis was stabbed multiple times by her husband

A pack of dogs in Sangam Vihar helped police arrest a man who allegedly murdered his wife and was on his way to dispose of her body on Wednesday night.

The accused, Anish, 34, brutally beat up his wife, Nargis, and stabbed her multiple times and was going to dispose of her body when stray dogs in the area surrounded him, forcing him to leave his wife’s body behind and run away, police said.

Sources said the couple had a fight after which Anish, a painter-cum-contractor who has been out of work for some time, killed her with a spade and was going to throw the body in a drain. He was angry as his wife used to insist that he find work and earn some money.

On Wednesday night, they had a fight on the same issue, after which he beat her up. Sources said when his eight-year-old son tried to intervene, he locked him and his two siblings in another room.

Police said Anish then hit her multiple times with a spade and shoved the body into a sack. “As he came out of his house carrying the sack on his shoulder, stray dogs started chasing him. Soon, he was surrounded by a pack of dogs who kept barking at him. He got scared and fled, leaving the sack on the road,” police said.

On Thursday morning, residents noticed the blood-stained sack and called police at 7.44 am. “The body had multiple injuries on the head, left side of the face and shoulder,” a police officer said.

The body was shifted to AIIMS and sent for post-mortem. During investigation, police found out that the couple got into a fight the previous night.

Her family members alleged that Nargis’ husband would beat her up every now and then over trivial issues.

Police said the deceased’s family members have been informed and her body has been kept in the AIIMS mortuary. Once they arrive in Delhi, the body will be handed over to them. Anish was picked up by police. During questioning, he confessed to his crime.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now