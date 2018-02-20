Sandeep Kumar Dhillon: Started with wrestling, was drawn into crime

At the crime spot outside Maulana Azad Medical College, Monday. Amit Mehra At the crime spot outside Maulana Azad Medical College, Monday. Amit Mehra

Sandeep Kumar Dhillon alias Tillu, 40, started his career in crime by becoming a part of gang wars between Kishan Pehalwan and Balraj, on the outskirts of Delhi and Haryana. Born in 1978 in Jhajjar’s Jasaur Kheri village, he studied till Class X. His father, a farmer, ensured he took up wrestling. During practice, he came in contact with local gangsters and, in a few years, started his extortion business.

“In 2004, he started working for Dharmdenra Pradhan from Baghpat. Moving between Delhi, Haryana and UP, he committed over two dozen crimes, including murder,” said a police officer. Pradhan is currently in a UP jail.

Police said that while operating in Delhi, he became friends with Monu Dariyapur, gunned down in Mianwali Nagar in April last year. Police sources said Dhillon and Monu often indulged in extortion, and partied together. On April 4, 2003, he and his associates fired at an inspector posted with the crime branch.

After his arrest in 2006 in connection with a robbery, Dhillon was incarcerated for the murder of a businessman. During trial, he was convicted by a city court. In 2007, he jumped parole and fled. In 2017, he was arrested again.

