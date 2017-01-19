Sandeep Gadoli gang: 3 held for killing gangster’s brother

Gurgaon Police have arrested three members of deceased gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s gang who, they claim, were behind the murder of Manish Kumar alias Pappu, the brother of Gadoli’s rival Binder Gujjar.

Pappu was shot dead shortly before midnight on October 17 in Gurgaon, when he was collecting cash from a wine shop he owned in the city.

Eight to ten assailants had opened fire on him, killing him on the spot, sources said.

Police said the three men have been identified as Brahmaprakash alias Master, Luv Sharma and Jaibir.