Samples should be sent to labs without FIR details to avoid corruption: DCW Swati Maliwal to cops

The DCW on Tuesday suggested that the city police should send a code to forensic science laboratory with samples it gives for testing, instead of submitting FIR details, to avoid corruption. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson, Swati Maliwal, during her visit to the FSL, Rohini was informed that the police submits complete details of FIR as well as the address of the accused to the laboratory while sending a sample for testing.

“This should be avoided at all cost as it increases the scope of corruption and collusion with the accused at the level of FSL,” Maliwal said.

According to a DCW statement, she will take up the matter with Delhi police. Maiwal said the DCW shall give detailed recommendations to the Delhi Government for improving infrastructure and setting up DNA units in hospitals by FSL to check the pendency of cases in the lab.

During her visit, the FSL Director informed that they are in the process of digitising their functioning and a software will be created by December end. The DCW chief observed that CCTV cameras should be installed in each room of FSL, which were presently not there and said she will take up the matter with the government.

While visiting the various divisions, Maliwal pointed out to the strong fumes emanating from the chemistry division floor which made it difficult for anyone to be present in these rooms. The scientists, including women, complained of severe difficulty while working. Air conditioners were not working in several rooms and as a result several machines became inoperative, the statement claimed.

The DCW will take up the infrastructural issues affecting the women staff with Public Works Department and shall monitor the progress.

The Director, FSL also stated that she had prepared a proposal for the creation of DNA units in each hospital by FSL. This would ensure that DNA samples are immediately deposited for report preparation, once they are collected in the hospitals. This would nullify the gap between a collection of samples and deposition in FSL, the statement said adding that the DCW chairperson will also take up the issue with the Delhi government.

Delayed and inconclusive forensic reports significantly delay justice to victims of crime. While significant improvement has been made in FSL since the Commission first took up the matter in October 2015, several serious issues still need to be resolved and the pendency should be brought down to zero at the earliest. DCW shall be giving detailed recommendations to Delhi Government in this regard, Maliwal said. The Commission had issued a notice to FSL in October 2015 when the pendency of cases was 7,808, including 4,837 DNA cases.

Presently, the pendency figure has been reduced to 5,050 with DNA cases being 2,230. Around 700-800 cases are being received each month, the statement said. The FSL has recruited 120 scientific personnel on a contractual basis and as a result, the monthly output of DNA division has been increased from 120-150 cases per month to 500 cases per month.

It was informed that reports of fresh cases are prepared in two months while 250 old cases are also taken up every month. The FSL is also mulling procuring an advanced machine which can test DNA samples in 90 minutes, the statement said.

