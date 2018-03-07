Salaries of 20 disqualified AAP MLAs stopped, says Delhi Assembly Speaker

Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said salaries of the legislators, disqualified on a recommendation by the Election Commission (EC) for allegedly holding office of profit, were stopped last month. (file photo) Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said salaries of the legislators, disqualified on a recommendation by the Election Commission (EC) for allegedly holding office of profit, were stopped last month. (file photo)

The 20 disqualified AAP MLAs have stopped receiving salaries and other allowances they were entitled to as legislators, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has said.

Goel said salaries of the legislators, disqualified on a recommendation by the Election Commission (EC) for allegedly holding office of profit, were stopped last month. “It is nothing unusual as they had been disqualified in January. The matter is now in court, which has not stayed the decision,” Goel said.

With salary and allowances, an MLA in the capital gets around Rs 90,000 per month.

The disqualified MLAs have challenged the EC’s order, which was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind, in the Delhi High Court.

On January 24, the High Court had refused to stay the notification disqualifying the MLAs but had restrained the EC from taking any “precipitate measures” such as announcing dates for bypolls to fill the vacancies.

In its opinion sent to the president, the poll panel said the MLAs, by occupying the post of parliamentary secretaries between March 13, 2015 and September 8, 2016, held offices of profit, and were liable to be disqualified as legislators. The President had approved the EC’s recommendation and ordered disqualification of the MLAs.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App