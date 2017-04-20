Sajjan to visit home for abandoned girl children

Harjit Singh Sajjan Harjit Singh Sajjan

CANADIAN DEFENCE Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, who is slated to visit his native village Bambeli in Hoshiarpur district Thursday, will have a stopover in Jalandhar. He will visit Jalandhar’s ‘Unique Home’, a home for abandoned girl children. Sources in the Jalandhar police said the visit was arranged by a British Columbia (Canada) based NGO called Mamta Foundation of Canada, which works closely with Unique Home. Sajjan will meet Unique Home founder Parkash Kaur and nearly 60 girls who live there.

Parkash Kaur (64) started the home in 1993 with eight abandoned girl children. Satnam Singh, a member of Unique Home, confirmed that Sajjan would visit Thursday. He added that Parkash Kaur was busy with the preparations.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that as per protocol, a a room had been reserved for him in the local Circuit House and that the Jalandhar police had been informed regarding security cover to the visiting dignitary.

Unique Home, which houses 60 girls aged from a few months to 23 years, is unlike other orphanage homes where only the basic needs of the children are fulfilled. Each inmate is a ‘pampered’ child here who can study in English medium school such as St. Mary’s in Mussoorie, St.Joseph in Jalandhar etc. Also, the children of this home go for 15-day vacations to any hill station during summers every year.

Another unique thing about the home is that it celebrates the ‘birthday’’ of all the children on April 24 every year and a huge cake is cut. Unique Home is run by a trust named after Bhai Ghanayya Ji, a disciple of Guru Gobind Singh. The home has its small foundation home in Model House locality of Jalandhar but now a new home has also come up on three acres on Nakodar Road.

Meanwhile, people of his native village have prepared a list of demands to be submitted to him after giving him a rousing welcome. “After reaching the village, he will pay obeisance at the village gurdwara and later youngsters and children will interact with him, along with other villagers,” said sarpanch Bambeli Paramjit Singh, adding that the Punjab government or the district administration were not involved and officials from Canadian High Commission were organising the visit.

He also informed that they will place the demands including providing ‘sewerage and street light’ facilities to the village before him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now