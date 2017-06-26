Sacked water minister Kapil Mishra wishes Arvind Kejriwal ‘ED Mubarak’

Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra (File Photo) Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra (File Photo)

Taking a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sacked minister Kapil Mishra on Monday responded to his Eid greeting by wishing him an “ED Mubarak”, referring to the Enforcement Directorate. Kejriwal’s tweet, which was retweeted 1,800 times was no match for Mishra’s, which was shared 3,800 times.

Mishra, who held the post of water minister in the AAP government, was sacked earlier this year after which he levelled corruption charges against Kejriwal. He alleged the AAP convener interfered in the water tanker scam — which previously plagued the Congress government under Sheila Dikshit — and that he took money from health minister Satyendra Jain. Jain is already being probed by the CBI. Mishra had also alleged financial irregularities in the AAP’s funding.

Mishra has been targetting Kejriwal ever since he was kicked out of the party. After approaching the anti-corruption bureau with his complaints, he also moved the CBI and raised his concerns with Delhi Governor Anil Baijpal.

Meanwhile, his allegations also disrupted the functioning of the Delhi Assembly in May. Mishra had held up a banner with corruption charges against Kejriwal in the House, which had angered other AAP MLAs, who lunged at him and dragged him until the Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered he be marshalled out.

Kejriwal did not reply to Mishra’s tweet.

