S R P Kalluri set to speak at IIMC, students warn of protest

Around 50 alumni of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication have written an open letter to Director General K G Suresh, asking him to withdraw permission given to organisers of a conference on “rashtriya patrakarita” to be held Saturday.

Students from within and outside IIMC have also decided to protest at the venue Saturday against the invitation to S R P Kalluri, former IG of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, who has earlier been pulled up by NHRC for “abuse of power”.The conference has also been at the centre of a controversy for a two-hour yagna that will be performed at the beginning.

The student letter said, “You have said the selection of speakers has not been made by the institute. However, we feel that IIMC must sit up and prevent any individual, known for his brazen contempt for journalists, from using the premises of IIMC.”

On the invitation to Kalluri, the director general said some former students had also written to him supporting the conference. “I’m not the organiser or invitee. However, as journalists, no one should be untouchable for us…” He also said organising a yagna was no different from a saraswati vandana before any programme. “This is not saffronisation or indoctrination of any kind because we don’t have students now. Our last batch has given its exam and passed. So who will we indoctrinate?”

