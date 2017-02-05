Ryan student’s death: 1 year on, little closure for kin

Devansh fell into a water tank at school. (Archive) Devansh fell into a water tank at school. (Archive)

Not a day went by in the last year when Ramhet Meena didn’t think of his son Devansh, who died on January 30, 2016 when he allegedly fell into a water tank at Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj. He was six at the time.

All he prayed for was for his son to return. Then, on Christmas last year, Meena was blessed with another boy, whom he named Dev — after his late son.

Meena’s Facebook profile, full of photos of Devansh, also celebrates the birth of his newborn. One post by Meena, a radiology technician at AIIMS, talks about how 2016 gave him pain, but also returned his “heart” to him.

It was his wife who decided to call their son Dev. “A pandit told us to name him Tushagrah, but my wife said we should call him Dev. It’s what we called Devansh at home,” he said.

After his son’s death, Meena had said he would get his four-year-old daughter Peehu, who also studied in the same school, admitted elsewhere. She now studies at Green Field School, Safdarjung Enclave. “The administration didn’t contact us, and Devansh’s class teacher hasn’t even met us once since the incident,” he alleged.

The last year has been particularly rough for them. “The school covered the tank in July-August, but we’re not satisfied with the probe. No chargesheet has been filed. We’ll approach the high court next week,” Meena said.

With the loss of their son weighing heavy, they shifted out of their Sultanpur residence and now live in Chhattarpur.

A police officer said they have concluded the probe. “Forensic reports have been received and evidence collected. We will file the chargesheet soon,” the officer said.

The school’s public relations officer, Francis Thomas, said the school had taken safety precautions since the incident, but did not share any further details.