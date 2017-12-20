Ryan school murder case: Juvenile accused of killing Pradyuman to be tried as an adult

Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit at Ryan International School’s Bhondsi campus in Gurugram (File photo) Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit at Ryan International School’s Bhondsi campus in Gurugram (File photo)

In a major development in the Ryan International School murder case, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has pronounced that the 16-year-old accused of killing seven-year-old Pradhyuman Thakur would be tried as an adult during subsequent court proceedings in accordance with the new Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Bill, 2015.

The teenager, who is a Class XI student of the same school, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday after his 14 days of judicial remand came to an end. He will now be produced before the District and Sessions Court in Gurgaon on December 22. The order was pronounced by the JJB on the basis of the findings of sociological and psychological reports of the teenager.

Confirming the development, Sushil Tekriwal, the counsel for Varun Thakur, Pradyuman’s father, said, “The juvenile will be treated and tried as an adult. The Juvenile Justice Board also said the Class XI boy will be produced before the Sessions Court on December 22 and it will then assign the relevant court where trials will be held.”

Elaborating on the implications of the order, he added, “Until the age of 21, the accused will stay in the correction home, which is a provision in the Juvenile Justice Act. However, alongside, as per Section 21, he cannot be sentenced to hanging or life imprisonment, but this does not mean that he cannot be given a lengthy tenure of imprisonment.”

Pradhyuman, the Class I student, was found with his throat slit in the school bathroom on September 8. School bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was earlier arrested by Haryana Police in connection with the crime, was recently granted bail by a lower court.

The juvenile, meanwhile, was apprehended on November 7, shortly after the CBI took over the case from Gurgaon police, which faced flak for mishandling the case and wrongful arrest of the school bus conductor.

The investigative agency, during a press conference on November 8, had claimed that the Class XI student had confessed to slitting the child’s throat in the school’s bathroom in the hope of postponing the examinations and a parent-teacher meeting.

Pradyuman’s father thanked the judiciary for the decision. “I thank the judiciary for the decision. We always knew that the journey is long but we will go till the end to get justice for my child and all other children who might be vulnerable,” ANI quoted Thakur as saying.

