Ryan school murder accused to be in judicial custody for another fortnight

Pradyuman Thakur’s father Barun Thakur. Pradyuman Thakur’s father Barun Thakur.

The 16-year-old accused of killing Pradyuman Thakur inside the ground floor bathroom of Ryan International School, Bhondsi, in September, was produced before a special children’s court in Gurgaon on Wednesday morning, and remanded in judicial custody for another fortnight.

Confirming this, Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for Barun Thakur, Pradyuman’s father, said, “The accused was produced in court today since his two weeks remand had come to an end. He has been remanded in judicial custody for another two weeks and will now be produced in court on January 17. He will continue to be lodged at the observation home in Faridabad during this period.”

Meanwhile, the hearing regarding the bail application, filed by the accused’s lawyers last month, is scheduled to take place on Saturday morning. The murder was committed on September 8, when Thakur, a Class II student, was found with his throat slit inside the school. Although police initially arrested a bus conductor, who they claimed had confessed to the crime, the case was later transferred to the CBI.

On November 8, exactly two months after the incident, the investigation agency had claimed that the Class XI student, now the main accused in the case, was the real culprit and had been apprehended. He allegedly killed Thakur in a bid to postpone the examinations and a parent teacher meeting, CBI claimed.

Although the matter was initially being heard by the Juvenile Justice Board in Gurgaon, it was transferred to the district and sessions court when the board, on December 20, directed that the teenager be considered an adult in the trial.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App