Child safety PIL: SC issues notice to Centre, states

The Supreme Court Friday issued notices to the Centre, state governments and Union Territory administrations on a plea seeking framing of “non-negotiable” child safety conditions and implementation of guidelines to protect children from sexual abuse and crimes.

Hearing a PIL by two women lawyers, who approached the SC after the murder of a seven-year-old at Ryan International School, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud sought replies in three weeks. The court also tagged their plea with another petition filed by the child’s father. ens

