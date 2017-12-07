Ryan murder: Accused juvenile produced before JJB

Gurgaon court orders to send juvenile to an observation home. Gurgaon court orders to send juvenile to an observation home.

The Class XI student accused of murdering seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) again on Wednesday afternoon, and remanded to another 14 days in judicial custody.

He will be lodged in an observation home in Faridabad during this period, and produced before the board on December 20.

The board on Wednesday also set December 8 to hear arguments regarding the three pending applications in the case “in totality” — the CBI application requesting for fingerprints of the 16-year-old accused, his father’s application alleging the boy was questioned beyond the hours set by the board while in CBI custody, and Pradyuman’s father’s application requesting that the juvenile be considered an adult during his trial.

“The sociological and psychological report of the student has been submitted to the board in a sealed cover. It will be taken into consideration and all three pending applications, including regarding his trial as an adult, will be heard in totality on Friday,” said Sushil Tekriwal, counsel of Barun Thakur, Pradyuman’s father.

The teenager had been apprehended two months after Pradyuman was killed in a ground floor bathroom of Ryan International School, Bhondsi.

SC verdict on bail to trustees on Dec 11

The Supreme Court will pronounce on December 11 its order on a plea seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to three trustees of the Ryan International Group, which runs the Gurgaon school where Pradyuman was murdered.

