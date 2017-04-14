Ryan International School student’s death: Father seeks CBI probe

The High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Police and the state government over a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into the death of a six-year-old child at Ryan International School a year ago. Devansh had allegedly drowned in the school water tank.

Aditya Aggarwal, counsel for the child’s father Ramheet Meena, argued that no progress has been made in the case. Hence, CBI investigation was required, besides adding IPC section 302 (murder) in the FIR, said the plea. “Even after one year, two months… nothing has happened. The court is our only hope,” Meena said. The next date of hearing is August 18.

