Ryan International murder case: Bus conductor Ashok Kumar gets bail

The Gurugram District Court on Tuesday granted bail to Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor who was initially accused of murdering Ryan International School Class II student Pradyuman Thakur. He will be released from jail after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

“The bail was granted under Article 21 of the constitution. There were a lot of differences between findings of CBI and Haryana Police. We were given benefit of doubt,” Kumar’s counsel, Anil Sharma told ANI.

Gurugram Police had earlier arrested Kumar for allegedly murdering the seven-year-old. The police claimed that Kumar had tried to molest Thakur and killed him with a knife when he resisted. Kumar’s family alleged that the Gurugram Police extracted a confession from him under duress.

The CBI, which later took over the case, has arrested a Class XI student for the murder and gave a clean chit to Kumar. Speaking to reporters after the court order, Pradyuman’s father, Varun Thakur, has once again appealed to authorities to try the Class XI student as an adult.

Earlier today, the investigation agency, in connection with the bail plea of Ryan International School’s owners, filed its status report before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a sealed envelope.

Ryan International School owners – founder Augustine Francis Pinto, MD Grace Pinto and CEO Ryan Pinto — had earlier got a temporary reprieve from arrest after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted them anticipatory bail.

In October, the Supreme Court issued notices to the owners on a petition by Pradyuman’s father seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail. The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud issued the notice and also sought the response of the CBI.

