RWAs, traders spar over changes to Delhi Master Plan

Traders’ associations and Resident Welfare Associations are at loggerheads over the proposed amendment to the Delhi Master Plan 2021, with the former blaming RWAs for increased commercialisation in the capital. The RWAs hit back, saying that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) should not make amendments over pressure from traders and political parties.

After traders’ protests against the sealing drive across the city’s markets, the DDA had proposed amendments in the Master Plan — such as increasing Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of local shopping complexes from the existing 180% to 300% and regularising agricultural godowns on 12-metre wide roads. FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the plot on which it is built.

Hitting out at RWAs, CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said, “There was no need for RWAs to intervene in the amendment of the Master Plan… They should introspect before speaking. They are responsible for commercialisation in Delhi as they have rented their properties to commercial establishments in every locality for a huge sum.”

B S Vohra, president, East Delhi RWA Joint Front Federation, said RWAs have the right to speak as they too will be affected by the decision. “If the DDA relaxes norms to allow basements and added FAR, do markets have the infrastructure to support the added traffic chaos?” he asked.

Greater Kailash I RWA member, Rajeev Kakaria, said, “Instead of bowing under pressure from traders, there should be scientific calculation of conversion charge and transparency in use of the charges by MCD. Basements should be allowed only after proper guidelines are framed…”

