Rusting doors, cracked walls: Tale of havelis where Nehru was married

A photo of Haksar Haveli from Pavan K Varma’s 1992 book A photo of Haksar Haveli from Pavan K Varma’s 1992 book

This is a tale of two havelis: while one has peepul trees growing atop its wreckage; the other still stands with hoardings of advocates, arched doorways, and cracks in place. Located in Old Delhi’s Sitaram Bazaar and barely 200 metres away from each other, the two are connected by a high-profile marriage in 1916, and are a testimony of the riches of the time.

From the now non-existent Haksar Haveli, Jawaharlal Nehru’s baraat reached the arched gateway of Kamala Nehru’s home on February 8, 1916. Today, the three rusting doors of Haksar Haveli are shut, a series of shops cover the entrance, with no trace of the haveli. A shopkeeper opposite the haveli said, “Thousands of rats, dogs, bats, and snakes live here. No one can save the haveli…can you even see it anymore? Kaha hai haveli?”

On Wednesday, after a petitioner submitted photos of the condition of the centuries-old structure, the Delhi High Court said that it is “on the verge of being destroyed by builders for their financial lust,” and instructed the Delhi Police to “ensure no construction is carried out in the building in violation of the law.”

The haveli where Kamala Nehru grew up (Photo by Poshali Goel) The haveli where Kamala Nehru grew up (Photo by Poshali Goel)

At the periphery of Haksar Haveli, sweet shop owner Ramkumar Sharma (55) sold a few grams of jalebis, and said, “My ancestors used to take care of an old Kashmiri Pundit couple inside the haveli and used to live there. At that time I was also raised inside… keemti patthar thay yaha, teen manzil thi, machhi bani thi gate pe. Then in 2003, some builders came and threw us out. No one has cared for this haveli and now it’s gone.”

Author Pavan K Varma’s ‘Havelis of Old Delhi’ (1992), chronicles photos and stories about Haksar Haveli and the grand Nehru wedding in a chapter, and reads, “The haveli was an imposing three-storeyed structure, with large halls and courtyards and a huge tehkhana… it was particularly suitable for the wedding because its many spacious rooms could accommodate the huge baraat that Motilal Nehru brought to Delhi for the marriage of his only son.”

The chapter also talks about “some evidence that the haveli had suffered damage in the revolt of 1857 and been renovated in 1887… there was a couplet in Persian on the gateway” about the haveli. According to the book, “The haveli remained with the family till the mid-70s, when it was sold to Delhi Yarn Association…. parts of the property’s outer wall caved in in 1985… the beautiful pink stone gate still stands, the two handsome fish engraved on it, and the delicate jharokha above.”

In 2003, historian Sohail Hashmi shot a film inside the Haksar Haveli, and said, “At that time also, only a door remained… inside you couldn’t tell it was a haveli. Two days after the shoot, the door too was broken.” As of today, nothing remains. Brij Mohan (52), a resident, said, “The court has woken up late… maybe now they should save other heritage buildings in the area, Kamala Nehru’s house maybe.”

The area around the Haksar Haveli now. (Photo by Poshali Goel) The area around the Haksar Haveli now. (Photo by Poshali Goel)

Two hundred metres away, opposite the famous Shri Babu Ram Gol Gappe Waale is the haveli where Kamala Nehru grew up. Arched doorways and walls with plaster peeling off welcome visitors to the sprawling haveli, where multiple families now live — an advocate runs a firm from the ground floor, a woman teaches students on the floor above.

Banwari Lal Yadav (90), who’s grown up in the area and runs a cloth shop, said, “Kamala’s house was called Atal Haveli, house no. 3070. As a child, I once went there. It was an ordinary house. When Indira Gandhi was the PM, she came to Sitaram Bazaar once and suddenly wanted to visit her naani ka ghar… as she walked till the house, the street was full of people, what a sight it was. After that, no one from the family ever visited.”

