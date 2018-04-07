Russia-bound flight with 345 passengers makes emergency landing at IGI Airport

All the passengers were reported to be safe and safety protocols were executed during the emergency landing. The flight was reported to have landed at 6:10 pm. (Representational Image) All the passengers were reported to be safe and safety protocols were executed during the emergency landing. The flight was reported to have landed at 6:10 pm. (Representational Image)

A non-scheduled Russia bound flight with 345 passengers on board made an emergency landing at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Saturday, reported news agency PTI. The landing was assisted by eight fire tenders that were deployed on the airstrip to ensure safety. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson stated that the non-scheduled flight, numbered RL-772, was going from Phu-Quoe in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg which is the fourth largest city in Russia.

All the passengers were reported to be safe and safety protocols were executed during the emergency landing. The flight was reported to have landed at 6:10 pm, he said.

