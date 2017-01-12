Rush hour snags put Delhi’s Blue Line on slow track

Snags at 9 am, 5 pm Snags at 9 am, 5 pm

The Delhi Metro’s Blue Line saw two major snags cripple peak time services on Wednesday — the fourth such incident to take place in five weeks. At peak office hours around 9 am, trains were running at painfully slow speeds on the Blue Line. According to Metro officials, the delays across the 50-km line were triggered by “recurrent Track Circuit drop” at Dwarka.

Watch What Else is Making News



Though the circuit failure was fixed by 12.10 pm, the three-hour-long snag triggered a cascading effect of delays and bunching of trains across the line, a DMRC official said.Within a few hours, the line was hit yet again — this time because of “misidentification in a train signal”.

“Each train is given a go-ahead to approach a particular station. At 5 pm, at one of the stations on the Blue Line, the identification number of a train was misread,” said a Metro spokesperson.

All trains were, thereafter, issued fresh identification numbers manually by Metro staff. This took over an hour and led to bunching of trains, hitting evening peak hours.

“The train I was travelling in was stuck at Yamuna Bank for almost an hour, from 4.45 pm to 5.40 pm. I had to pick up my daughter from her tuition classes in Noida Sector 16,” Smita Roy, a passenger on the train travelling to Noida, said.

“There was no communication from the Metro except to say that they were sorry for the delay and the inconvenience,” she added.