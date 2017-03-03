Run-up to municipal polls: In video, Kejriwal vows corruption-free MCD

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has lent his voice to the party’s municipal election campaign in the form of a video, where he is seen attacking the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to work for the people in the city over the past 20 years. Hitting out at the BJP-led MCD for failing to maintain cleanliness in the city, Kejriwal says in the video, “Kya aap Dilli main safai se khush hain? Nahi na. Chaaron taraf kooda hi kooda hai. Sharam aati hai Dilli ko desh ki rajdhani kehte hue… Dilli main saaf-safai MCD ki zimmedari hai, Dilli sarkar ki nahi.” Municipal elections are likely to be held in April. The party announced its first list of candidates last week. Two more lists are expected soon.

In the video, Kejriwal asks people to think about “any good work that the BJP or the Congress had done in the city over the past 20 years when the MCD was under their control and compare it with the work that the Delhi government has done in the city in last two years that AAP has been in power”.

“MCD has revenue from house tax, advertisements, parking, conversion charges etc; but all of this is lost to corruption. Those who ride a bicycle before elections suddenly buy 5 bungalows, big cars and plots after being elected. They steal our money. There is no work that gets completed without paying a bribe. They don’t even give death certificate without bribes,” Kejriwal says in the video.

The video indicated that AAP will be focusing on schemes of free water, low electricity bills, government school revamp and mohalla clinics. In the video, Kejriwal also tells viewers to ‘ask 100 people they know to vote for AAP’.

“We don’t have money to contest the election. You have to help us. One person should tell 100 people to vote for AAP. We have to clean Delhi. Tell your colleagues and customers. Give all 272 seats to AAP so that Delhi is cleaned. You have seen Congress and BJP. Both are corrupt. Only AAP works for you,” he says.

In municipal bypolls in May last year, AAP had won five of 13 seats, a result much below the expectations of the party.