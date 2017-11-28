Ruckus at DUSU panel poll after claims of proxy voting

A glass door was broken during the scuffle A glass door was broken during the scuffle

Elections to the Executive Committee of the DU Students’ Union (DUSU) witnessed ruckus after a voter claimed that somebody else had cast his vote and forged his signature. A glass door of the Conference Centre was allegedly broken during a scuffle.

DUSU president Rocky Tuseed and secretary Mahamedhaa Nagar asked authorities to allow the voter — Gaurav Sharma, a central council member of SGND Khalsa College — to vote, but the request was dismissed. Tuseed claimed that votes of “2-3 others” had also been cast by someone else.

The DUSU EC comprises 11 members — chosen from among presidents and central councillors of various college unions. The executive committee approves and passes the DUSU annual budget.

Gaurav said that when he reached the Conference Centre around 11.30 am, he found that somebody had signed on his behalf on the voters’ list. “I was told that I had already cast my vote. But the signature wasn’t mine. I sign in Hindi and the signature was in English. I repeatedly said I should be allowed to vote again or there should be re-election, but they didn’t listen. Instead, they threw me out of the area,” he said.

He said that an argument followed, which led to a scuffle between students and police personnel, during which the glass door was broken. “Students got angry. We kept asking them for a video so that we could find out who cast the vote on Gaurav’s behalf and lodge an FIR. Though the university accepted his written complaint, they didn’t allow us to see the video or agree to a re-election,” said Tuseed.

Nagar said that despite efforts to allow Gaurav to cast his vote, the election committee declared provisional results by the evening. While the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad claimed that it had won eight of the 11 posts, the National Students’ Union of India claimed victory in five of 11 seats.

Election officer Rajeev Gupta said, “We finished counting and have uploaded results on the DU website. The student’s complaint has been forwarded to the DU Grievance Cell. Further action will depend on their decision.”

