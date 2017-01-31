Rs 8,000 salary falling short, he robbed ATM

TWO DAYS after Rs 8.63 lakh was stolen from an HDFC Bank ATM in east Delhi’s Shakarpur, police have arrested an employee of SIS Prosegur — the company responsible for refilling cash in ATMs across the capital.

Police said the accused, Pushpendra Singh, decided to rob the ATM as he was struggling to make ends meet.

He told police that his monthly salary of Rs 8,000 was not enough to take care of his family of five, which resides in UP’s Kannauj district.

Police said they had received a call about the theft at 7 pm on Friday. An account manager of SIS told police that when employees of the company had gone to replenish money in the ATM, they noticed that the cash box had been taken out.

During investigation, police found that the CCTV camera inside the kiosk was broken. However, they managed to access the internal camera of the machine, which showed Singh entering the kiosk and taking the money. Police then traced Singh to Kannauj.

A senior police officer said Singh worked as a custodian with SIS. “He used to fill up lakhs of rupees in ATMs of different banks, but was frustrated that he was only being paid Rs 8,000. He was aware that the CCTV camera inside the ATM was not working,” the officer said.