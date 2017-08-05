Rs 500-1,000 fine for littering, suggests panel

Among the challenges, the committee has identified waste management in the large number of unauthorised colonies of Delhi, where waste is very poorly managed due to lack of infrastructure or the absence of municipal bodies providing services other than sanitation services. (AP Photo/File) Among the challenges, the committee has identified waste management in the large number of unauthorised colonies of Delhi, where waste is very poorly managed due to lack of infrastructure or the absence of municipal bodies providing services other than sanitation services. (AP Photo/File)

Revising the fine for littering in the capital from Rs 50 to Rs 500-1,000 per case is one of the several suggestions made to strengthen Delhi’s existing waste management system. The recommendations — made by a Delhi High Court-appointed committee — also suggest allowing local authorities to challan individuals caught littering on the spot, and imposing heavy fines on bulk waste generators for “creating littering nuisance” in the city.

The recommendations are for a long-term action plan for ‘Solid Waste Management in Delhi’. The committee, chaired by the Member-Secretary, Delhi State Legal Services Authority, has also made detailed notes on the role and responsibility of waste generators to segregate at the source.

For instance, households and approved colonies have until April 2018 to “compulsorily segregate into wet, dry and domestic hazardous waste”. This follows observations made by the committee that “mixed waste” is what is currently being collected and sent to dump sites or waste-to-energy plants.

Among the challenges, the committee has identified waste management in the large number of unauthorised colonies of Delhi, where waste is very poorly managed due to lack of infrastructure or the absence of municipal bodies providing services other than sanitation services.

It also identified waste generation on roadside by street vendors and hawkers and complete lack of on-site waste management in large vegetable and fruit markets as challenges to managing waste in the city.

The committee called for incentivising segregation at the source. “In order to push and encourage on-source segregation, local authorities may consider creating system for incentives, which may not be necessarily through any financial means or products,” the committee noted. The 17-member committee also directs local authorities to submit a roadmap by August 31.

