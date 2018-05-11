Delhi: Rs 20 lakh ransom with abductors became worthless after note ban

Three of the accused in police custody. (Express photo) Three of the accused in police custody. (Express photo)

The Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested three more persons for allegedly kidnapping the son of an ex-councillor in September 2016, and releasing him after they received a ransom of Rs 1 crore. Police said the men, however, could not enjoy their loot as they were foiled by the government’s demonetisation announcement in November — they could not convert Rs 20 lakh of the amount into new currency.

Police said the accused — Manjeet Dabas (32), Bhagat alias Bhanu (30) and Arshu Shokeen (30) — were arrested from Dwarka’s Sector 23 late on Wednesday after a brief exchange of fire. According to police, over 12 men were involved in kidnapping former councillor Shambhu Sharma’s 20-year-old son on the morning of September 27. He was driving to college in his BMW when the men, wearing police uniforms, abducted him. They then demanded Rs 50 crore as ransom. Police said Sharma finally paid Rs 1 crore and the men released his son. A month later, four of the kidnappers were arrested.

Police sources said the money was split among the men — with each getting Rs 5 lakh. Police added that a major portion was taken by the kingpin, Mahesh alias Thekedar, who is still on run. “During questioning, the accused told police that as the government announced demonetisation, Rs 20 lakh could not be converted into new currency. Arshu said Mahesh had given the money to a third party to convert it but they failed to do so. Arshu also claimed that the men did not know that the kidnapping was purely for money. Mahesh had told them that they had to abduct a boy to threaten his father, with whom he was involved in a property dispute,” an officer said.

DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said Mahesh, “After his associates were arrested, Mahesh threatened the councillor to withdraw his complaint of kidnapping for ransom. However, police registered another case of threat and attempt to extort money in 2017. On Wednesday evening, a team led by ACP Akhileswar Yadav nabbed Arshu from Jhajjar while he was en route to meet an associate. During questioning, he disclosed that Manjeet and Bhagat would be at Dwarka on Wednesday night, following which they were nabbed,” said DCP Yadav.

