Rs 2 lakh for leads on 3 men who ‘raped woman in moving car’

Gurgaon Police has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone who is able to provide information that may lead to the arrest of three men who allegedly gangraped a 26-year-old woman in a moving car on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday last week.

“A reward of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for information that could help apprehend the criminals involved in the rape, the case regarding which was recently registered in Sector 18 police station,” Sandeep Khirwar, Commissioner of Police, said Wednesday.

The name of the informer will be kept secret, police said. In the case, registered under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 376D (gangrape), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the woman, who hails from Gangtok, alleged that she was abducted around 2 am, when she was walking to her PG in Sector 17A, after returning home from a movie.

In her complaint, she said that three men forced her into a Swift Dzire, and then gangraped her before dropping her off on an isolated road near Najafgarh around 7 am. She was brought back to Gurgaon by Delhi Police personnel. Meanwhile, Haryana

DGP B S Sandhu Wednesday said that a proposal will be sent to the state government, suggesting taking officers on deputation from northeastern states, who can be appointed as nodal officers at various police stations to deal with problems being faced by people from the region residing in Gurgaon and Faridabad.

