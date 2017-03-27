Rs 2.40 lakh looted from shop in Lutyens’ Delhi

Suspected robbers allegedly decamped with Rs 2.4 lakh from a shop on Panchkuian Road in Lutyens’ Delhi, police said. The incident happened on the night of March 21, they said. The shop selling office supply to several government offices, including the Delhi Police, belonged to Ajay Kumar Gupta. Gupta had withdrawn Rs 2 lakh from his bank account to make some payments and kept the money in his shop while his nephew’s safe contained Rs 40,000, police said.

The accused allegedly decamped with the money after breaking the shop’s shutter open, they said. Investigation is on in the matter, police added.

